Congress government saw traders as ‘tax evaders’: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 2: The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress for opposing the Union Budget and suspecting traders to be “tax evaders” and said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre respects the traders.

“Unfortunately, subsequent Congress governments saw traders as tax evaders suspecting and penalising them through a ‘Raid Raj’ run by the income tax inspectors,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters here after attending a traders’ meeting.

“Today the country has a government which respects the traders and their contribution and hence it has brought a Budget, which will not only give traders relief with lower tax rates but also with bank loans and other financial and administrative support,” the BJP leader said.

He also termed the Union Budget 2017-18 “not just an annual Budget” and said it is the “beginning of the process of transformation of the Indian economy with proper respect to the taxpayers”.

Hailing the Union Budget, Tiwari said: “The new taxation policy will leave no reason for anyone to evade tax. And soon we will have an economy with maximum numbers of honest taxpayers.”

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said: “It is a matter of deep concern that his (Kejriwal) government in Delhi has not been able to use the Delhi Budget 2016-17 allocations and development in the city has come to a standstill.”

“During the 50 days sought by the Prime Minister for implementing the demonetisation process, the Kejriwal government instead of co-operating with the Centre and the people of Delhi, tried to vitiate the atmosphere through VAT department’s raids and surveys on the traders’ premises,” the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi alleged.

Hitting out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for opposing the Budget, the BJP leader said: “Sisodia is trying to mislead the people of Delhi with half truths.”

“Sisodia tried to mislead the people of Delhi by quoting the amount of Delhi share in direct taxes while withholding the figures of financial assistance received from the Centre under several other heads,” he alleged.

