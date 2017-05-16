Congress hails its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, says ‘proud of his leadership’ 

New Delhi, May 16: The Congress on Tuesday hailed its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying they are very proud of him and with his leadership.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala termed Rahul as the first worker of the Congress

“Rahul Gandhi considers himself as the first worker of the Indian national Congress. More than a commander, Rahul ji is the first worker of the Congress,” said Surjewala.

“We are very proud of our leader, for under his leadership we will re-claim the idea of India from any individual or political party that seeks to diminish or demolish or denude what our forefathers and the ethos on which our forefathers founded this country,” he added.

The Congress earlier in the day tore into the saffron party and accused it of betraying the people of nation on all fronts.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in a press conference, unleashed a tirade of accusations on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and said in the past three years of its rule, the condition of the nation has degraded as the saffron outfit has miserably failed in giving good governance and fulfilling extravagant promises it made.

Meanwhile, mocking the grand celebrations planned by the BJP marking its third anniversary, Rahul Gandhi earlier today slammed the merrymaking at a time when the condition of the country is only deteriorating.

Rahul tore into the Centre by taking to Twitter and posted screenshots of stories announcing ‘Modi fest’ to mark government’s anniversary and questioned the government of what it was celebrating exactly.

Hitting out at the government over the deteriorating situation of the country, Rahul said, “Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?”

Planning for a grand celebration on its third anniversary, the BJP is all set for a humongous 15-day grand merrymaking starting from May 26 to June 15.

The government will also launch a new campaign under the name ‘New India’ on May 25.

Stretching for over a fortnight, the celebration will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on May 26 in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister will then visit four other cities of India. The four cities might be out of these five cities, namely – Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Kota, Kolkata and Pune.

The celebration will take place in 900 cities across India and every minister will visit four cities each. Also ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ programme will be held in 500 cities. (ANI)