Congress hails Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution to bring back Kashmiri Pandits to Valley

New Delhi, Jan. 20: The Congress Party on Friday welcomed the resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to bring the Kashmiri Pandits back in the Valley, asserting that the circumstances in which they left should not prevail again.

“We welcome the resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for Kashmiri Pandits,” Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI.

Punia further said that the circumstances that had forced the Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley should not be repeated.

“The circumstances, in which they left the Valley, should not be prevailed again and if such circumstances are still there then it should be improved to avoid any kind of friction,” he added.

On the 27th anniversary of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly yesterday passed a resolution for their return to the Valley.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah moved a resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

“Today it has been 27 years since they left the valley. The government should pass a resolution so that all those people will return to Kashmir,” Omar told the assembly.

He also said that all political parties should rise above politics and pass a resolution to create an atmosphere so that all those who have left Kashmir could return.

Omar had also took to Twitter, supporting the same.

“27 years is 27 too many #kashmiripandits,” his tweet read.

Ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits was an event that occurred on January 19, 1990, when most of the Pandit families were forced to flee from Kashmir Valley due to outbreak of terrorism.

The estimate of Pandits having fled from Kashmir ranges from approximately one lakh to as high as eight lakh. (ANI)