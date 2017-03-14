Congress hails SC verdict to conduct floor test

New Delhi, Mar. 14: Showing happiness over the Supreme Court’s intervention concerning the government formation in Goa, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday said that justice has been given.

Speaking to the media after the Supreme court’s order, Singhvi, representing the Congress party, said: “Our basic argument was the satisfaction of the Governor, constitutional satisfaction which cannot even begin to be formed unless the Governor consults, calls or telephonically calls to the single largest party. It is admitted that the Governor did not talk to the single largest party. Therefore, how the Governor can arrive at the conclusion, the Constitution says.”

During the hearing at the Supreme Court, the petitioner had strongly attacked the Governor’s order calling Manohar Parrikar to prove majority in the assembly within 15 days after the swearing-in.

“The court ultimately intervened in a significant manner because the Governor had given as long as 15 days after swearing-in and we understand that how 15 days are used or misused. Small factions are unnaturally cobbled so that they together make a majority and we were very much stern in our opposition. Although the Supreme Court wanted to have it tomorrow, they put it a day after because of logistical reasons,” Singhvi said.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who was also present at the hearing, said that the swearing-in of Parrikar will take place today as decided earlier.

“The Supreme Court has settled the writ petition by ordering the Governor to assure that the floor test is held on March 16 itself. The allegation of horse trading is nothing in the order, the court has not accepted any of the arguments of the petitioner,” Sinha told ANI.

The Supreme Court today had refused to stay the official swearing-in of the former defence minister Manohar Parikkar. Instead, it ordered to conduct a floor test in the state assembly at 11 a.m. on March 16.

The Supreme court has ordered that all arrangements for holding the floor test should be completed by tomorrow including the requirements of the Election Commission.

To conduct this, the court ordered the Governor to summon the House tomorrow at 11 a.m.

This development followed the Congress move to the apex court challenging the scheduled swearing-in of Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister.

During the trial, Singhvi alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading by breaking the established constitutional disciplines.

He affirmed that the Congress was not consulted at least once on the formation of government in Goa.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar, commented that numbers should decide the single largest party in the state.

The apex court further told the petitioner, that it should have gone to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha rather than putting the matter before the court.

Senior advocate Harish Salve represented the Central Government during the trial in the Supreme court.

Governor Sinha had called Parrikar to form the government in the state after he submitted a letter of support of 21 legislators.

Three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, three of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents have vowed their support to Parrikar.

The BJP, which won 13 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly, achieved to garner support from other parties and Independents to attain majority under Parrikar.

The Congress won 17 seats in the freshly conducted polls. (ANI)