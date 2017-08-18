Congress has no positive agenda for India, Rahul’s observations against RSS are political cry: BJP

New Delhi, August 18: Congress party has no positive agenda for the nation, says Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporting the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement that Rahul Gandhi’s observations against RSS are a ‘political cry’.

Sudesh Verma, BJP leader, told that all those parties who have ganged up against BJP are casteist and corrupt forces; and they don’t have any positive agenda for the nation. They just wanted to save their skin as they have looted the country when they were in power. He also added that people of the nation know the truth about BJP and thus the unruly parties will be rejected by the public for ever.

Gandhi on Thursday stated that RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is looking on to change the Indian Constitution by following a divisive agenda. Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government of imposing RSS ideology in every institution of the country. Rahul also claimed that PM Modi sells lie to the people. Prasad asserted that Gandhi’s statements are a political cry that would have emerged from a deep sense of distress.

Prasad further told that Narendra Modi-led government give due respect towards the independence of judiciary and completely upholds the liberty of media.