Congress having power of 414 was not wise earlier: BJP questions Cong’s welcoming SC verdict

New Delhi, August 23: When the nation in one voice applauded Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Congress party’s stance on the same as they couldn’t back the ban in the past.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson, said, “Incidentally I can see a peculiar thing is that Congress Party has also welcomed it. Because this is the same party who had thundering majority 30 years back and could not have the courage to implement even after a categorical judgement of Supreme Court. Now it is the government of Shri Narendra Modi, which has unequivocally and categorically stated its view in front of Supreme Court and subsequently our view was upheld.” He added, “So Congress, which was having a power of 414, was not having the wisdom; now at this stage of 44, they realised the reality and have welcomed the decision.”

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, who once represented an organisation that opposed the ban on triple talaq, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict yesterday, after it ruled that triple talaq is unconstitutional. “We hail the judgement. It protects the personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of TripleTalaq,” he told.

In another instance, where the BJP leadership lost no time in hailing the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising this issue of gender justice, the Congress kept in much low in comparison.

While addressing media after the judgement, BJP Chief Amit Shah said, “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led Central Government for putting forward the issue of the Muslim women before the Supreme Court with utmost wisdom and sensitivity.”

While there was no official statement from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi, in the evening, tweeted, “Welcome the Supreme Court decision setting aside instant #TripleTalaq. I congratulate the women who fought for justice.”

Welcome the Supreme Court decision setting aside instant #TripleTalaq. I congratulate the women who fought for justice — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 22 August 2017

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala too welcomed the verdict on triple talaq as an affirmation of the rights of the Muslim women, which were perverted over the years.”The verdict is an affirmation of the rights of the Muslim women and gives relief to them against being subjected to discrimination by the practice. We welcome the acceptance of reality by the court and we welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Supreme Court struck down the practice of Triple Talaq as ‘unconstitutional’ by a 3:2 majority, on Tuesday

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar, deciding on the verdict, was seemingly split on the legality of the practice.

Justice Nariman, Justice Lalit and Justice Kurien opposed the view of Justice Nazir and Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and dubbed the practice of Triple Talaq as unconstitutional and unislamic.

The Supreme Court further asked the Union Government to formulate a new legislation within six months. The apex court reportedly referred to the abolition of triple talaq in the Islamic countries and asked “why can’t independent India get rid of it.” The decision came soon after the apex court resumed the hearing on the matter on Tuesday morning.

CJI Khehar, while pronouncing the judgement, however, upheld the practice and said, “Talaq-e-biddat is not violation of articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.” The CJI, further using his power under Article 142, directed the Union of India to form a proper legislature regarding ‘talaq-e-iddat.’ CJI Khehar said that all parties must decide keeping politics aside.

The constitution bench had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing.

