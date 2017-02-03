Congress held ‘ghar vapasi’ programme outside the Delhi Secretariat for AAP ministers

New Delhi, Feb 3: Protesting against the AAP ministers and MLAs for “deserting” the national capital to campaign in Punjab and Goa, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday held a ‘ghar vapasi’ programme outside the Delhi Secretariat.

Scores of Congress workers assembled at the entrance of the secretariat with clay urns, earthen pots and oil lamps shouting slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken alleged that 52 of the 67 AAP MLAs were out of Delhi to campaign in Punjab and Goa.

“The whole Cabinet was outside Delhi. Did people of Delhi give an unprecedented majority to the AAP so the Delhi Chief Minister, other ministers and the MLAs neglect the development of Delhi to campaign for their party at other places,” he asked.

Several AAP ministers and MLAs had been campaigning over the last month in Goa and Punjab, both of which go to polls on Saturday.

Maken said the cultural tradition in India dictates when a new couple comes home after marriage or spending a lot of time in a foreign country, they are welcomed by placing an urn and spreading mustard oil at the door of the house.

“Congress workers today (Friday) welcomed the AAP ministers and MLAs in a similar fashion.”

“The development work has stopped in Delhi after the AAP came to power. It is unfortunate that at such a time, these ministers and MLAs have abandoned Delhi,” he added.

–IANS