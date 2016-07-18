Congress hints at support for GST Bill in parliament; says will support bill if concerns met and all important issues are discussed

New Delhi, July 18: The Congress on Monday said it will support the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill only if the government accepts its proposals on it.

“We have been maintaining all along that we will support it, but the government has to accommodate our concern regarding it,” party leader Anand Sharma, who is also Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha where the bill is stuck, said at a press conference in the Parliament House premises.

He said Congress, being the author of the bill, was never against it but changes made by the NDA government in the draft changed the situation and the party now wants its concerns to be addressed before the legislation is brought before the Rajya Sabha.

He said that as the Monsoon Session of parliament has begun, the party will raise all important issues facing the country during it.

“Notices have been given for discussion on all important issues,” he said, adding that be it the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, price rise or attack on federal structure of the country, Congress wants a discussion on all.

“The Rajya Sabha will discuss these issues in the days to come. One important issue of Jammu and Kashmir has already been taken up,” he said.

Sharma said notices have been submitted in the Lok Sabha too about these issues.