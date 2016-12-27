Congress to hold countrywide protests against note ban from Jan 5

New Delhi, Dec 27: Congress has announced that it will hold countrywide protests on January 5 at all district headquarters and on January 8 at the block level to highlight the common man’s woes due to demonetisation and the “personal corruption” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting of all top Congress leaders chaired by party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi it was decided to involve the commoner in the fight against demonetisation.

Sources said Congress will also hold pressers across the country at the central and the state level on December 29 and 30 and later on January 2 at the district level, where the “personal corruption” by the PM and sufferings of common people will be highlighted.