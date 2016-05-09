Congress in huddle as Rahul Gandhi receives death threat

New Delhi, May 9: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday received a death threat following which senior party leaders will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to reports, Puducherry Congress received a letter threatening the life of Rahul Gandhi earlier on Monday.

The Congress vice-president is set to address a public rally in poll bound Puducherry.

Reports stated that the threat letters were written in Tamil.

The Congress leaders will take up the matter with Rajnath, asking him to step up the security for Rahul.