Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh hands over resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi, Nov 23 : Senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed over to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan his resignation from the Lok Sabha membership to protest over the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Amarinder’s resignation is valid from November 11, the date on which he sent his resignation through email to the Speaker.

The Congress leader was representing Amritsar constituency in Punjab in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was also Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the lower house.

On November 10, Amarinder announced his resignation from the lower house of Parliament in protest what he termed “injustice” done to Punjab by the Supreme Court ruling on a Presidential Reference on sharing of waters with Haryana.

The Supreme Court had on November 10 held as “unconstitutional” the 2004 law passed by the Punjab assembly which was intended to deny Haryana its share in the river waters through the SYL.

The Congress leader met the Speaker at her office in Parliament House here in the afternoon to submit his resignation on the requisite pro forma.

“He told the Speaker he had quit his Lok Sabha membership in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the SYL issue, as a mark of solidarity with Punjab’s people who were seriously impacted by the judgment,” a press statement from Amarinder’s office said.

Amarinder is the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President.

All 42 Congress legislators in Punjab too had announced en masse resignations from the assembly on the SYL verdict issue.

