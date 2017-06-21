Congress leader Digvijay Singh endorsing and praising Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in a broadcast on Peace TV

Dubai,June21: Even as controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik continues to face probes in India over his provocative speeches, a video has surfaced online, showing Congress leader Digvijay Singh endorsing and praising him.

The video shows Singh sharing the same stage as Naik in a show, which was attended by millions of people, and was broadcast on Peace TV, the Dubai-based channel that Naik himself is the brand ambassador of.

Singh can be seen in the video calling Naik a proponent of peace and goodwill.