Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh comes out with ‘conspiracy’ theory on escape of SIMI terrorists,Says ‘Someone’ behind it

New Delhi, Oct 31: Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday said the repeated instance of prisoners escaping from jail across the country suggested a larger ‘conspiracy’.

“It is a serious issue. First SIMI activists fled the Khandwa Jail. Now they have fled from Bhopal jail. I have been reiterating that RSS activists and other similar organisations are behind the anti-Muslim riots in the country. It should be probed whether there is someone behind this or not,” Singh told reporters here.

Singh’ statement came hours after eight terrorists of the banned group SIMI escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after killing a guard.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened around 2 a.m. The terrorists used blankets and bed-sheets. They overpowered the two officers in charge and then opened the locks,” Arvind Saxena, Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

“We have launched an extensive search operation in nearby areas as well the entire state,” he added.

For their escape, the prisoners chose Diwali night, when people across the country celebrate by bursting crackers.

Following, Madhya Pradesh Government suspended five officials of the Bhopal Central Jail.