Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lost his mental balance after second marriage: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, Oct 31: Taking a swipe at Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh for alleging that ‘someone’ was behind the escape of SIMI terrorists, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said the former has lost his ‘mental balance’ after second marriage and hence it would be pointless to aggravate the issue by commenting on his ridiculous remark.

“Digvijaya has made so many statements, which are wrong and ridiculous. He had also said something about Hemant Karkare (IPS officer) being killed by the RSS. After the second marriage, he seems to have lost his mental balance and, therefore, there is no point in further aggravating his mental tension by commenting on his remarks,” Swamy told ANI.

Earlier, the Congress leader said the repeated instance of prisoners escaping from jails across the country suggested a larger ‘conspiracy’.

“It is a serious issue. First SIMI activists fled the Khandwa Jail. Now, they have fled from the Bhopal jail. I have been reiterating that RSS activists and other similar organisations are behind the anti-Muslim riots in the country. It should be probed whether there is someone behind this or not,” Singh told reporters here.

Eight terrorists of the banned group SIMI, who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after killing a guard, were gunned down in an encounter by the state police.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Inspector General of Bhopal, said the terrorists possessed weapons and were killed when they were trying to flee.

“They were killed in cross firing. It was a big challenge and the team accepted it properly,” he said.