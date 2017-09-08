Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, September 8: Digvijaya Singh, the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress party posted an abusive meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers on Friday. Digvijaya Singh called the followers of Narendra Modi as ‘Bhakts’, a defamatory term used on the social media against those who were supporters of Narendra Modi.

Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Modi Read @ANI story | https://t.co/hdrpV4P9JG pic.twitter.com/FRq5n9YvsN — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 8, 2017

The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, “Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya.” Digvijay Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, “Not mine but couldn’t help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!” This quote is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi. Digvijaya Singh is a member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and General Secretary of the Congress Party. (ANI)