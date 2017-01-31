Congress leader E Ahamed rushed to hospital after collapsing in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquires about health of Kerala MP E Ahamed, who collapsed in Parliament.

New Delhi, Jan 31:Congress leader E Ahamed collapsed today in parliament just as its budget session began. Mr Ahamed, who served as Junior Foreign Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s government, was rushed out on a stretcher with a doctor attending to him.

Mr Ahamed fell unwell while both houses of parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee.

He is critical on life ventilator support.

