Congress leader Mukesh Goud's son Vikram Goud suffers bullet injuries after shot at by unidentified assailants.

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, July 28: Congress leader Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud was shot at by unidentified assailant at his residence in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Friday.

Goud, who suffered two bullet injuries in his hands, was admitted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Goud’s wife Shipali lodged a police complaint alleging that someone tried to kill her husband. The incident took place at around 2.30 am today when Goud and his wife were going to Haqi Baba Dargah to offer food to the poor.

Goud’s wife, in her complaint, said the assailant attacked her husband with the intention to kill him.

She further sought legal and stern action in the matter. (ANI)