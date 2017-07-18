Congress leader Rohit Tilak, great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, booked for allegedly raping a woman and having unnatural sex

PUNE,July18: Congress leader Rohit Tilak, who is the great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, was today booked for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her into “unnatural” sex, the police said.

The case was registered against him late on Monday night.

The police said that the 40-year-old woman and Rohit Tilak knew each other for the last couple of years. “The complainant alleged that (Rohit) Tilak repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her,” said a police officer.

The police have slapped charges of rape, unnatural offences, voluntarily causing hurt, insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Rohit Tilak, the grandson of Jayantrao Tilak — a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament — had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls from Kasba Peth seat in Pune against BJP’s Girish Bapat.