Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar granted anticipatory bail in Anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. Photo ANI

New Delhi, Dec. 21 : A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on the condition that he will cooperate with the investigation agency and not leave country without permission.
The court asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs. one lakh each.
The Delhi High Court had earlier on November 4 rejected Kumar’s plea to change the judge hearing the 1984 anti- Sikh riots case.
Kumar’s case was transferred to the Patiala House Court by the High Court, which directed the district judge to video record the proceedings at the cost of the accused.
Kumar has been accused of instigating a mob for killing two Sikhs – Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh – in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on November 1, 1984.

