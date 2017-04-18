Congress MLA Ginsuanhau Zou and 14 other party members join BJP in Manipur

Imphal, April 18: Manipur Congress MLA from the Singngat Assembly seat in Churachandpur district Ginsuanhau Zou has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, giving a shot in the arm to the BJP-led coalition government in the state. Other 14 members of the Congress Autonomous District Council also quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ginsuanhau Zou and the others were felicitated at an event at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Imphal by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, The Nagaland Post reported.

“I have resigned from the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party,’ Ginsuanhau said during a function at the state BJP office in Imphal on Monday. He was welcomed into the party fold by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Manipur Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Ksh Bhabananda Singh.

“Day after day, I’m gaining confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s growing strength,” Singh said, who felicitated Zou in the presence of Manipur Pradesh BJP president Ksh Bhabananda Singh, PTI reported.

Ginsuanhau Zou is the second Congress MLA to join the Bharatiya Janata Party since the party came to power with a coalition government in Manipur. Party legislator Shyam Kumar had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Manipur Assembly floor test and was given a berth in the chief minister’s Cabinet.

This comes two days after Manipur’s Health Minister L Jayanta Kumar resigned from his position. The National People’s Party leader had alleged “interference by many” in his ministry. However, Singh has yet to accept his resignation, according to reports, and Kumar was in attendance at Zou’s event.

The Congress had emerged the single largest party by winning 28 seats in the 60-seat Assembly, though it is now down to 26. The Bharatiya Janata Party had formed government in the state with the support of MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an independent MLA, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former Congress MLA Shyam Kumar.