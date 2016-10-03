Congress MLA Nirmala Devi named in Jharkhand riots FIR

October 3, 2016 | By :

Hazaribagh,Oct3:Uneasy calm prevailed in Barkagaon area of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Sunday, a day after four persons were killed in pitched clashes between police and people protesting against an NTPC project. The local administration has deployed RAF and Jharkhand Armed Police in the area.
Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma and DGP D K Pandey, meanwhile, visited Barkagaon and took stock of the situation. They said that a detail inquiry will be carried out and the guilty will be brought to book. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has already announced a three-member team comprising Home Secretary N N Pandey, Cabinet Secretary S S Meena and ADG (CID) Ajay Kumar Singh to probe the violence. Police have registered an FIR, but made no arrests till late Sunday evening. As of now, our focus is on restoring normalcy, they said.
According to a senior police officer, local Congress MLA Nirmala Devi, who was leading the protest, has been named in the FIR. “She was not only present at the spot, but also indulged in assaulting a woman police officer,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

.On Saturday morning, police had arrested the MLA, who was leading a protest against the coal mining project of NTPC in Chirudih village of Barkagaon for the past 15 days. However, a mob attacked the police team, which was escorting Nirmala Devi, and forcibly took her away

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Jharkhand govt vs Adivasis | Gram vikas samiti to suppress PESA act?
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Top