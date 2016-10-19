Congress MLA suspended for calling Rahul Gandhi, `I can’t call a donkey a horse`

Raipur,Oct19: Chhattisgarh Congress on Tuesday suspended its rebel MLA RK Rai for “anti-party” activities.

Notably, Rai is considered to be a supporter of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Party chief Ajit Jogi.

Welcoming the decision, Rai said Congress suspended him for speaking against party vice president Rahul Gandhi.

“I was told the action has been taken against me for making comments against Rahul Gandhi (in the past). I can’t call a donkey a horse. If the party feels my observation is wrong then either it is blind or (is) acting like a blind person,” a defiant Rai said in a statement.

“I am not at all sad with the move because I am a true and vocal tribal representative. I am free now,” said the legislator, adding the decision has once again exposed the “anti-tribal” face of Congress.

The decision to suspend the MLA from Gunderdehi was taken by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) at a meeting of its Coordination Committee here.

Chhattisgarh Congress had issued a show cause notice to Rai last week for “anti-party” activities and publicly making statements against the party.

The police officer-turned-politician is said to be a staunch supporter of Jogi, who floated his own party after quitting Congress in June this year.

Jogi had brought Rai into politics and helped him in getting a ticket from Gunderdehi seat in the 2013 Assembly polls.