Congress MP AK Antony’s driver allegedly commits suicide, investigation on

New Delhi, Jan 5: Congres MP and RajyaSabha member AK Antony’s driver has allegedly committed suicide in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, was found hanging at the official residence of the former defence minister at the Jantar Mantar Road.

No foul play has come to the notice of the police till now.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and proceedings are underway.

The Delhi police have registered a case in this regard and investigation is on.

A K Antony has served two terms as Defence Minister of India and was the Chief Minister of Kerala thrice.

More details awaited.