Congress owned ‘Veekshanam’ gets cancelled by Central govt, Centre disqualifies Chennithala and Sudheeran

New Delhi, September 19: Central government cancelled the licence of Congress owned newspaper ‘Veekshanam’. Centre claimed that the newspaper acted illegally and thus had to cancel its approval.

The action came after the company failed to submit the balance sheet published by ‘Veekshanam’ daily.

Apart from this, Centre has disqualified the directors of the company. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran have been disqualified.

Failing to submit the balance sheet, approval of thousands of companies in the country have been cancelled. Around one lakh people from the director post have been made disqualified.