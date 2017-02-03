Congress Party demands probe by parliamentary committee into former IUML leader E. Ahamed’s death

New Delhi, Feb 3: The Congress Party on Friday demanded a probe by parliamentary committee into circumstances surrounding former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed’s death.

He accused that the medical status of the deceased MP was hidden just to proceed with the Budget Session on February 1.

“Want statement from government for its ‘inhuman’ approach towards E. Ahamed. We demand an enquiry into the issue,” leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Kharge added that after collapse, E. Ahamed was taken to hospital but no official announcement of his health status was made.

Ahamed passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Parliament.

The minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday.(ANI)