Congress party dubs Pakistan’s moves at ICJ

New Delhi, May 20: The Congress party on Saturday dubbed Pakistan’s move to appoint an ad hoc judge to the bench of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

A senior Congress pioneer Shakeel Ahmad told ANI, “Pakistan ought to have given advocate access to Jadhav much some time recently, and now despite the fact that Pakistan may plan to choose a specially appointed judge to the seat, that won’t change the ICJ’S decision since Jadhav is honest.”

“Dragging India to the ICJ on Kashmir issue is unessential also on the grounds that according to the Simla Agreement marked by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of Pakistan in 1972, no outsider will be permitted to determine the Kashmir issue,” Ahmad included.

Another congress pioneer P.C. Chacko stated, “There is a reasonable infringement of global guidelines in the capture and discipline of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The ICJ has given a stay, and now, they (Pakistan) must hold fast to the global principles.”

“The Kashmir issue must be dealt with the assistance of respective arrangements and Pakistan has no privilege to drag India to the ICJ on the Kashmir issue,” Chacko included. (ANI)