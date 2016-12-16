Congress Party holds Narendra Modi responsible for continued disruptions in Parliament

New Delhi, December 16: The Congress Party today held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the continued disruptions in the month-long Winter Session of Parliament which is headed for a wash out.

Escalating the opposition’s attack, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said the Prime Minister is answerable for it.

“Nobody else can be held responsible for the non-functioning of the Parliament,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader D.P. Tripathi also put the ball in government’s court and said the ruling party is responsible for the repeated disruptions in Parliament.

“This should not happen. Our party is the only one which has never jumped into the well of Parliament. We want the Parliament to function properly, but this time the ruling party and even the Cabinet Ministers were raising slogans in Parliament and as a result disrupting the proceedings,” said Tripathi.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die without transacting any substantial business on the last day today.

The Lok Sabha has taken up the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2016 for consideration and passing when it reassembled at noon after the first adjournment. The Bill replaces the ‘Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995’. (ANI)