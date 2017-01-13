Congress Party launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Khadi controversy

New Delhi, Jan. 13: A fuming Congress Party on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) controversy, saying his self love obsession bordering on narcissism has become the hallmark of the later.

“A self projection obsession and self love obsession bordering on narcissism has unfortunately become the hallmark of the Prime Minister Modi. Many events in the last two and a half years shows the extent to which obsessive self love and self promotion can go,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said in a press conference here.

Singhvi said there is no other symbol more intimately associated with the origin, promotion and establishment of Khadi in India than Mahatma Gandhi.

“There is no year in which Gandhi Ji has been replaced by any Prime Minister or even President but Modiji’s obsessive self love, self promotion and narcissism must been that on one hand he becomes the self appointed and self proclaimed Patel and he now replaces Gandhi,” he added.

He warned that if the pattern carried out the ruling regime is not curbed then that could turn out to be fatal for the world’s largest democracy.

Singhvi took another jibe at the Prime Minister Modi stating that, “thank god he (PM Modi) hasn’t done it to Chandrayaan of India yet, thank god the Aadhaar card is not yet carrying his photo but the way things are going we are worried that day will also come .Gandhi ji is too gigantic to be replaced by anyone.”

In what came as a shock for many, Mahatma Gandhi’s picture weaving Khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark cloth has been replaced by Prime Minister Modi’s picture in the same classic pose as that of the former.(ANI)