Congress’ poll debacle in Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh owns up defeat

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Dec 18 : Himachal Pradesh chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday accepted the party’s defeat in the state assembly elections, and took responsibility for the same as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win the polls with a comfortable lead.

Singh averred that he could not lead the party towards victory because of lack of resources.

“I accept the victory of BJP. I was the Chief Minister, I was leading the party here so I take responsibility of our performance,” Singh told reporters here, and added, “the setback we received is because we didn’t have resources to contest elections.”

Nevertheless, Singh is set to win from the Arki constituency albeit with a lower margin of 6000 votes.

“I wanted to contest from a seat where the Congress hadn’t won in a long time. Arki is not an easy constituency,” Singh said.

His son Vikramaditya Singh is also leading from Shimla Rural.

“He has won his first election and I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future,” Singh remarked.

Having won 17 seats and leading in 27 seats as per the Election Commission official trend, the BJP is set to win the 68-member assembly election in the state. Meanwhile, Congress Party has bagged only eight seats. (ANI)