Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor says party’s goal is to get rid of him

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Congress party’s UP polls strategist Prasant Kishor, who is quite naturally a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi has been telling his

near and dear ones that during the 2014 general elections Narendra Modi gave him one goal — “Go after Congress”. He was told to focus on the Congress-mukt Bharat slogan.

In 2015 during the run-up to the Bihar election, JD-U chief Nitish Kumar told Kishor, “Go after BJP”. Nitish told him to use lots of ‘innovative ideas and slogans’.

Both the leaders gave him the mandate to achieve the goal — winning the elections for the party.

But now that Kishor has to win UP for the Congress, sources say his biggest stumbling block is that there is no clarity.

Instead, second and third line leaders have one slogan — “Go after Prasant Kishor”. Kishor jokingly told friends that the goal of the party seemed to be ‘Get rid of Prasant Kishor’. Kishor also told his friends that

the Congress has no focus and was dissent had divided the party.

Last month, senior UP Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Hitting out at Kishor, Joshi said he can be poll manager but not poll director.