Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, BJP over Lokpal Bill

New Delhi, Jan 5: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party for not taking action even four years after the Lokpal-Bill was passed in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi that when will he stop giving false promises to people after posting an image of a tweet from PM Modi during December 2013.

“Are the ‘defenders of democracy’ & ‘harbingers of accountability’ listening?” asked the Congress President.

The Lokpal and the Lokayuktas Act was enacted in 2013. Later in 2016, the Act was amended to allow extension of the time given to public servants and trustees and board members of NGOs receiving government funds of more than Rs 1 crore or foreign funding of more than Rs 10 lakh to declare their assets and those of their spouses.

बीत गए चार साल

नहीं आया लोकपाल

जनता पूछे एक सवाल

कब तक बजाओगे 'झूठी ताल'?

During October 2107, Anna-Hazare has threatened that he would start protests against the Modi government over its “failure” to appoint a Lokpal to create a graft-free India. In 2011, Anna-Hazare’s anti-corruption protests had attracted a huge public support.