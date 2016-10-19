Congress President Sonia Gandhi approves the appointment of new office-bearers in Punjab

New Delhi, October 19: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the appointment of new office-bearers in the party’s state unit in poll-bound Punjab.

Ravinder Pal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Saini and Rajanbir Singh have been made state General Secretaries, a party statement said here.

Mohammad Kaleem Azad will be the Vice-Chairman of the Minority Department of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Vijay Kumar Tinku will be President of the Ropar District Congress Committee.

Manmohan Kaushal and Jasmeet Singh (Raja) have been nominated PCC members and Joginder Singh Maini as Executive Committee member.