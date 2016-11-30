New Delhi, Nov 30: Congress President Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi yesterday as she’s reportedly suffering from viral fever.

Congress spokesman RS Surjewala had said she will be in hospital for two days.

This is the second time in three months that the Congress chief has been admitted to hospital.

On August 3, 69-year-old Sonia was admitted+ to the same hospital with fever, dehydration and a shoulder injury, following a road show in Varanasi a day earlier. She had to quit the road show mid way due to being ill. She also underwent surgery on her left shoulder on August 3.

Sonia likely got back to Delhi last weekend after a brief vacation near Shimla.