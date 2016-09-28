Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shadi Lal Batra from Haryana booked on rape charge

Chandigarh,Sept28:Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Shadi Lal Batra (76), was Tuesday booked on charges of rape following a complaint by an advocate.

The case was registered against Batra at the Tilak Marg police station in Delhi after the advocate, in her complaint, submitted that the MP had promised her a job and allegedly raped her at his place.

On being contacted, Tilak Marg police station officials refused to divulge any details of the case, saying: “It is a sensitive case as a Rajya Sabha MP is involved.”

However, Batra, when contacted, said, “These are baseless allegations. I have met the said woman only once around a month ago, when she had come to me as a party worker seeking favour for an MLC ticket in Uttar Pradesh as she is an advocate from that state. After the police inquiry, everything would be crystal clear.”

Batra, who is an advocate himself, claimed that the complainant has not even mentioned the date and place of the alleged incident in her complaint with the police.

A native of Rohtak, Batra had been an MLA from Rohtak twice, from 2000-2005 and from 2005-2009.

He was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in April 2012.