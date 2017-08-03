Congress Says IT Raids against DK Shivakumar a big setback to democracy

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Congress party on Thursday said that the raids by the Income Tax department against Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar are a big setback to democracy.

The IT department has conducted several raids at residences and other properties of Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is not correct to fool the people of the nation while adding that the BJP might use any tactic but will not be able to defeat Ahmed Patel.

“It is not correct to befool people. We want that unbiased elections should take place. Let me tell you that they will not be able to defeat Ahmed Patel Sahib,” said Kharge.

“It is unconstitutional to use IT department and investigative agencies to target people. This is a big setback to democracy,” he added.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said it is saddening to see saffron outfit resorting to stunts to win in Rajya Sabha polls.

“These raids are unfortunate. It is unconstitutional and unfortunate. It is very sad that you are resorting to such stunts for Rajya Sabha polls,” said Shukla.

IT Department earlier today started raiding the house of Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar’s house in the Safdarjung area in Delhi.

Early morning today, the IT department also raided the house of the minister’s father-in-law in Bengaluru.

The IT department on Wednesday had raided Shivakumar’s residence and at a private resort in Bengaluru, where Congress’ MLAs from Gujarat are staying.

In the wake of incessant raids the Congress created a ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government was indulging in political witch-hunt just to defeat Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Congress alleged that the BJP was offering it’s Gujarat MLAs Rs 15 crore each to resign from Congress.

Congress has shifted its 44 MLAs from Gujarat to Bengaluru at Shivkumar’s resort after its six MLAs resigned and joined BJP.

The IT department also maintained that its raid at Karnataka Energy Minister’s residence and the resort has nothing to do with the Gujarat’s Congress MLAs.

(ANI)