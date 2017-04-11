Congress, Shiv Sena move motion on Kulbhushan Jadhav in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, April 11: The Congress and the Shiv Sena have moved a motion in the Lok Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The Indian national is to be sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of being a Research and Analysis Wing spy.

The Congress will also raise the Kashmir unrest issue in the LS.

India on Monday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche against Pakistani military court for awarding death sentence to Jadhav.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was not even informed about Jadhav’s trial in the court.

The ministry added that the subsequent presence of Jadhav, who was kidnapped last year from Iran, has never been explained credibly by the Pakistani authorities.

“The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are farcical in the absence of any credible evidence against him. Senior Pakistani figures have themselves cast doubt about the adequacy of the evidence,” an official release stated.

“The claim in the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release that Jadhav was provided with a defending officer during the so-called trial is clearly absurd in the circumstances,” it added.

The Ministry said the Indian Government, through its High Commission in Islamabad, repeatedly sought consular access to Jadhav, as provided for by the international law.

“Requests to that effect were formally made 13 times between March 25, 2016 and March 31, 2017. This was not permitted by the Pakistani authorities,” it said.”If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the Government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder,” it read.

Earlier, Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, its media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

In the Lok Sabha the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue unites MPs:

Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge: Kulbhushan Jadhav is not a RAW agent as declared by Pakistan. Why is our govt sitting quiet? Agar use faansi hoti hai toh socha samjha murder hum usey kahenge. Agar usey bacha nahi paaye toh ye sarkaar ki kamzori hogi.

Treasury benches tell the Opposition: “Don’t do politics over the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The whole House stands with him. The Home Minister will reply on the issue,” Ananth Kumar, Union Minister in Lok Sabha.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Pakistan: Pakistan military court is a banana court where they have given a judgement without any evidence. Government should use its influence and try to bring him back here safe. Jadhav should be saved at all costs.

BJD Baijayant Panda: This is not about who is in government and who is Opposition. We all have to unite as Indians.