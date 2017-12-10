Congress should not harbour any illusion about Gujarat poll results: BJP

New Delhi, December 10 : With 68 percent voter turnout in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday expressed confidence over its victory, and said, now, Congress should not harbour any illusion about the result.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “The way in which first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections has concluded, it seems the public has decided to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP win by securing three-fourths majority. Gujarat has cleared the misgivings of Congress through its turnout in the first phase.”

He said people of the state did not accept the kind of language used against the Prime Minister.

“The voting has been in favour of the BJP and there is an excitement among the people,” Hussain further said.

Another BJP leader, Bizay Sonkar Shastri said the votes in the first phase were clearly in party’s victory.

“The first phase voting will benefit our party and, moreover, the heavy membership within the party will play a positive role here,” Shastri added.

While a Congress leader, Raju Waghmare said, “It is a very good sign for the Congress and there are two reasons behind it. Some BJP voters are very nervous and they are disappointed by their party’s performance. On the other hand, whatever the turnout is right now, the public wants a change and that change is possible with Congress”.

“This 68 per cent is a very good sign for our party and we will take this first phase seriously,” the Maharashtra leader added.

The Election Commission, on Saturday, had informed 68 percent voters came out to vote in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. The voting for 89 assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat region, began at 8:00 am and ended in the evening on Saturday.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of BJP, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), along with Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani.

The second phase will be held on December 14 for the remaining 93 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes and the results will be announced on December 18. (ANI)