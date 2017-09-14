 Congress slams BJP after Yogi Goverment stops grant to 46 madrasas

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 14: Only a day after the Uttar Pradesh government blocked 46 madras to get grant, the Congress Party blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not respecting any religion. According to media reports from the Asian News Service, the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the saffron part does not respect any religion.

“The basic difference between our and BJP’s ideology is that the Congress party respects every religion but BJP and its leadership do not support this,” Azad told ANI. The Yogi government on Wednesday stopped grants to 46 madrasas across Uttar Pradesh after irregularities were reported in their functioning.

The grant to the 46 defaulter madrasas has been stopped from April 2017. The madrasas whose grant has been stopped by the government are from Kanpur, Kushinagar, Kannauj, Mau, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Siddhartha Nagar, Mahoba, Shravasti, Banaras, Faizabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Barabanki, Sant Kobirnagar, Jhansi districts.

At present, 560 madrassas are given grants by the state government across Uttar Pradesh. A joint committee of District Magistrate, District Inspector of Schools and District Minority Welfare Officers was investigating the matter.

Following a detailed two months investigation the government barred the 46 madrassas to get government grant. (ANI)