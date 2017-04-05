Congress slams Rajasthan Government over death of Muslim man in Alwar.

Dholpur/Rajasthan, April 5: In the wake of the killing of a Muslim man, the Congress Party has alleged that the BJP-led government is making desperate attempts to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. The party has accused the Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Katariya of attempting to dilute the incident with his unbalanced statements. In a tragic incident in Alwar, a Muslim man was killed over suspicion of cow smuggling.

“It is sad to see that cow is again being used as a political tool. We don’t want anyone to take law into their own hands. If a law is being violated, there is a proper way to address it. We have the police, judiciary, but taking law in their hands is unacceptable,” said Congress leader Sachin Pilot to ANI.

“Wherever the BJP is in power, the environment is being vitiated. The statement made by the Home Minster is not balanced. He is trying to dilute the whole issue,” he added. Expressing similar concerns, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called on the state government to maintain a balance between the illegal and legal distribution of meats.

“When a cow is being killed illegally, without permission, contrary to the local act, strictest punishment needs to be meted out. But where there is a valid distribution of meat, licensed, legally done at a prior point of time under the law, blameless individuals must not be strung up from the neck at the nearest tree,” Singhvi told ANI.

“Law can’t be taken on their own hands by emotional people. This balance between the two has to be maintained by the state government, whichever the political colour. It has to be maintained by an independent, objective and completely non-biased police force,” he added.

On Monday, five men were beaten up and their vehicle was vandalised by vigilantes over suspicion of cow smuggling. The incident took place on April 1 on NH 8. A Muslim man succumbed to his injuries three days after the incident.

Earlier, Katariya, while condemning the incident, said that a case has been registered against the smugglers as well as the cow vigilantes. “The cow protectors have done a good job by protecting cows from smuggling. But they have violated the law by beating people brutally,” he told ANI.

“The police had stopped few vehicles that were carrying cows. Some of them fled. The cow protectors caught them, drove the smugglers out and beat them,” he added. (ANI)