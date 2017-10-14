Mumbai/Maharashtra, October 14: Congress spokesperson and MPCC general secretary Mahadev Shelar commits suicide in Mumbai. He was found hanging on the roof of his residence.

Reportedly, Mahadev Shelar tried to commit suicide on Saturday afternoon at his resident in Mulund. Finding him hanging, he was taken to the Fortis Hospital. But the doctors declared him dead. Police reached the spot for interrogation fro taking his statement. But he was died before the formality.

The body had been later taken to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar fro post-mortem. The reason behing Shelar’s suicide is not yet identified. Moreover, no information of a suicide note is yet obtained.

Mahadev Shelar was a lawyer, who owns several degrees and who is well- known for his silent nature. He took a strong stand for Congress and defended the party when the opposition accused Congress of poor performance and other political agenda.