Congress sponsored dawn to dusk general strike in Tripura ,mixed response

Agartala, Jul 19 : Congress sponsored dawn to dusk general strike in Tripura protesting 10 days long national highway and rail blockade of Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Twipra (IPFT) seeking separate Twipraland and mute role the Left Front government over the crisis began peacefully with mixed response today.

Business establishments and educational institutions are remained close while vehicles, including tri-cycle rickshaw and auto stayed off the road responding to the strike.

The CPI-M affiliated motor workers have also joined the strike, which made the congress protest nearly successful.

The government offices, including civil secretariat, could function with skeleton staff.

Most of the ministers and top officials attended the office despite little picketing of the congress supporters.