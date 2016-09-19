Congress targets Narendra Modi “singularly responsible for the complete disarray”, over the Uri terror attack

New Delhi, September 19: Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Uri terror attack, holding him “singularly responsible for the complete disarray”, and asked if he would act against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“India’s borders & National Security has been under siege for last 2 years. Def Min. should be held accountable (sic),” Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Surjewla tweeted, reports deccanchronicle.com.

In a series of tweets, he attacked Modi and the Centre over the terror strike on an Army base in which 17 soldiers were killed yesterday.

“Will PM Modi show courage of conviction by acting against those responsible in his own command & control structure including his Def Min.? (sic)” Surjewala asked.

“Will PM Modi concede that Uri Attack happened on account of a massive intelligence failure Despite Poonch incident, why were we unprepared? EAM Sushma Ji is conspicuous by her absence on foreign policy. Isn’t PM Modi singularly responsible for the complete disarray?” he asked.

Surjewala wondered that while Modi has said that the attack won’t go unpunished, “will he traverse the distance from rhetoric to reality by firm & appropriate response?”

“Will Modi Govt tell who leaked info of troop movement & changeover? Why were jawans in tents & not in buildings?” he attacked.

He said the attack is the “final wake up call” for the government which should ask the international community to impose sanctions against Pakistan. “Test for all Nations who oppose terror & stand with India,” he said.

Taking a dig at Parrikar, he said the Defence Minister is “busy threatening fellow Indians like Aamir Khan” and asked whether the priorities have gone wrong for the government.

In one of the deadliest attacks on the Army in recent years, 17 jawans were killed and 19 others injured as heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the force in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours yesterday. Four militants involved in the terror strike were killed by the Army.