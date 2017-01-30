Congress to release first part of chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 30: Ahead of the civic elections in the national capital, the Congress on Monday said that it will release the first part of the chargesheet against the Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday.

The first part of the chargesheet against the Delhi government, which came to power in February 2015, will be released at the Delhi Congress’s convention by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and senior party leader P.C. Chacko.

The Congress on January 23 announced that it would prepare a chargesheet against the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-ruled civic corporations of the capital city.

Two committees were formed under Farhad Suri, Leader of Opposition in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the party’s chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee to prepare the chargesheets.

