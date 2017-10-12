Congress units passes unanimous resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president after Diwali

New Delhi, October 12: The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elected as the party president after Diwali. The members of the party’s Central Election Authority are likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a day or so to inform about the completion of various phases of the poll.

Afterwards, Sonia Gandhi would call a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve a tentative schedule of the polls and then it would be notified by the Central Election Authority. The meeting of the Congress Working Committee which is the highest decision-making body of Congress may take place on October 15.

In most of the states, where the organizational elections were held have completed the process of electing members of Pradesh Congress Committees. Simultaneously, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee wishes Rahul to take over the charge of the party president. The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee passed a resolution that was passed unanimously at the meeting of the newly elected 415 Pradesh Congress Committee members at the Congress Bhavan.

Prasad Harichandran, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president said that a unanimous resolution has been passed to urge Rahul Ji to take over as the Congress president. at the same time, the Haryana Congress also passed a unanimous resolution today seeking the elevation of Rahul Gandhi must be the party president.

This resolution was passed out in the presence of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, who is in-charge of party affairs in Haryana, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chaudhary, urged that Sonia Gandhi raise Rahul Gandhi as the party president.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Hooda sent the resolution, accompanied by Ashok Tanwar, Kiran Chaudhry and Rajya Sabha member and former union minister Kumari Selja. Around 200 newly elected members sanctioned the resolution for raising Rahul Gandhi as the party president.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath called the resolution as historic. Kamal Nath said that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation would impart new energy in the Congress. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee today passed a unanimous resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi should be elevated as the Congress chief.

The resolution passed by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee was at a meeting of to party office bearers from the state and city which was also attended by party in-charge of Maharashtra Mohan Prakash. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Sanjay Nirupam sent a brief resolution.

Later, it was unanimously approved at the meeting held in state Congress headquarters at Tilak Bhavan on Wednesday night. The Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttar Pradesh is likely to adopt the resolution today.

Rahul Gandhi was appointed Congress Vice-President in 2013. The elevation will come ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where Congress is facing tight competition with the Bharatiya Janata Party.