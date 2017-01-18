Congress veteran N D Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar likely to join BJP today

New Delhi, Jan 18: Former Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari, along with his son Rohit Shekhar, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party today, an ANI report said.

According to reports, Tiwari wants a BJP ticket for his son from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and, therefore, is all set to change his loyalty.

The 91-year-old leader was thrice the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (1976-77, 1984-85, 1988-89) and once the chief minister of Uttarakhand (2002-2007).

In 1986-1987, he served in the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet as the minister for external affairs.

