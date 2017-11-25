Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi criticises Gujarat Development model as “Narendra Modi Marketing Model”

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, November 25: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched heavy criticism at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Gujarat Development model as “Narendra Modi Marketing Model”.

Rahul Gandhi questioned BJP’s work during the last 22 years in the state. He raised his question while he was on a two-day visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home constituency.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech commented that “using the power of women in Gujarat, small and medium businesses and utilising the power of youth after educating them is real ‘Gujarat model’. What has been done by the BJP government in the past 22 years is not Gujarat model, instead, it is Narendra Modi marketing model and now it has become Vijay Rupani model.”

The Congress Vice-President further added that “Gujarat doesn’t just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen.”

He blamed the BJP Government in Gujarat claiming that Rs 33,000 crore was given away to Tata Nano car Plant when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

In a public meeting, Rahul Gandhi commented that the Dalit student Rohith Vemula’s death is not a suicide but it was a murder by the government. “Rohith Vemula took a brave step when he decided to join the university but his career was crushed after that letter from a minister. He was murdered by the Indian government,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Between November 27 and 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address eight rallies in Different parts of Saurashtra and Southern Gujarat.

The Election Commission has decided to conduct Assembly elections in Gujarat on December 9 and 14. The votes cast in the election would be counted on December 18.