Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi meets DMK President M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital Chennai

Chennai, December 17: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said DMK President M. Karunanidhi would soon return home from hospital.

Gandhi flew down here in a special aircraft to visit Karunanidhi admitted in a hospital.

Speaking to reporters Gandhi said he met Karunanidhi and enquired about his health.

He also conveyed Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s wishes to Karunanidhi for a speedy recovery.

Gandhi was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Chief S. Thirunavukarasar and other party leaders like E.V.K. S.Elangovan.

DMK Treasurer M. K. Stalin was present when Gandhi met Karunanidhi.

Karunanidhi, 92, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night due to breathing difficulty as well as throat and lung infection, the hospital said.

He underwent a tracheotomy on Friday to optimise his breathing.

“He is stable, on antibiotics and is being treated by a team of doctors,” the hospital said.

Karunanidhi’s second spell of hospitalisation this month comes after a short interval.

It was on December 7 that Karunanidhi was discharged from the hospital after being admitted on December 1.