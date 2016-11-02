Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi released, protests on

New Delhi, Nov 2 : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was released after being detained by the police while trying to enter the RML Hospital here on Wednesday to meet the family of an ex-soldier who committed suicide.

Senior Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raj Babbar however continued to protest outside the Mandir Marg police station blocking the road.

Many Congress leaders were also detained and were taken to the police station.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also detained by police at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the body of Ram Kishan Grewal was taken first for an autopsy.

Hundreds of workers of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress staged a protest against the detention of their leaders.

Grewal, who was protesting for implementation of OROP, committed suicide on Tuesday evening.

–IANS