Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi returns to India after holidays

New Delhi , Jan 10:Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned back to the country after his holidays, adding that he has called for a meeting with other leaders of the grand old party. Gandhi left the country on New Year’s eve for London.

“I will be travelling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year,” he had tweeted before going on vacation.

Earlier, as the 50 days deadline got over following demonetization, Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posing five questions which included the details of the amount of black money recovered since the announcement of the scrapping of high denomination currency and the number of jobs lost due to the dramatic move.