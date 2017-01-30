Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bhiwandi court today

New Delhi, Jan 30:  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday will appear in a Bhiwandi court in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Will be in Bhiwandi this morning before heading to Goa,” said Gandhi in a tweet, who will be in Maharashtra during the day as he heads from the court-hearing to a political rally in the poll-bound state of Goa.

The case against the Congress Vice President was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014.

During his party’s rally the Congress leader had allegedly then said: “The RSS people had killed Gandhi.”

The court had granted him bail after he appeared before it at the last hearing.

